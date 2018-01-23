New clinic to treat opioid addiction at Cooper Green

The number of opioid deaths in Jefferson County continue to be a problem for the coroner's office.

"I'ts going to be right at 250 that's compared to 251 in 2016. So we are holding steady. It's good that we are not worse. It's my hope we will have fewer deaths in the future," Greg Davis, Jefferson County Coroner said.

Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioners heard a presentation about a new opioid clinic for Cooper Green Mercy Health Services to provide treatment for people.

"We are looking to serve at Cooper Green the neediest need. This vulnerable population, this underserved that fits everyone's category," Armika Berkley, Director of Cooper Green Mercy Health Services said.

UAB, the Jefferson County Health Department, family court and drug programs will assist the program.

"The people I've been serving are more likely to stay in treatment, are more likely to finish treatment and more likely to follow up after treatment. More importantly they are likely to be alive," Beth Bachelor, Executive Director of the Fellowship House said.

Patients will be treated with Suboxone to ease their addiction.

Cooper Green is one of four places in Jefferson County to offer the drug.

"It does give you relief to the body so they have to go into withdrawals where you have chills, the feeling of flu like symptoms," Dr. Paul O’Leary, Psychiatrist at Cooper Green said.

Cooper Green Health Services will be spreading the word about the clinic and they hope to have the clinic up and running in February.



