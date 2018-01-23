Court rules shipping human waste to Jefferson County illegal

As of today, it is illegal to ship human waste from New York and New Jersey into Jefferson County.

People in the town of West Jefferson have complained about the smell and feces being d ropped in their community on the way to a storage unit owned by Big Sky Environmental in Adamsville.

Jefferson County went to federal court to say the company is in violation of zoning laws. Monday, a federal judge lifted the restraining order allowing the county to proceed with legal action against the company.

"What we are saying is we want to make it very difficult, for Jefferson County is not a dumping ground and we want to make that emphatically clear,” Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commissioner said.

Thursday, the Department of Environmental Management will hold a hearing in Adamsville to determine if the company should get a permit to continue operating.



