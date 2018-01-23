Talks of a possible state task force to combat human trafficking

Jefferson County officials are urging more action to take on human trafficking rings and to aid victims.

Tuesday, Jefferson County Commissioners discussed human trafficking and the need to do more to fix the problem.

"From 12 to 19 years old, someone has to take up for them. Someone has to represent them," Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commissioner said.



During the discussion, it was brought up that Jefferson County needed a place for young victims to be housed. They were told the Well-House is for those 18 years and older.

"There needs more work to be done. There are amazing community partners coming together to address youth that are being trafficked in our community," Meg McGlamery, Crisis Center Director said.



Michele Yarbrough with the Jefferson County District Attorney's office told commissioners the lack of a statewide task force hurts.

"States like Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida do have a statewide task force for law enforcement. As a result of having one just like any other crime, criminals are going to where they don't have funding for a task force or that resource," Yarbrough said.

The U.S. Attorney offices in Alabama have set up informational task forces. Stephens spoke with Sheriff Mike Hale about the need to set up a county task force to take down trafficking rings.



The county and the Sheriff's Office plan to hold more talks about the task force for the future, meanwhile Stephens is pledging additional support to get it off the ground if necessary.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.