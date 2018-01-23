Congressman saw aide as 'soul mate,' but denies misconduct

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2013 file photo, Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Paul Ryan ordered an Ethics Committee investigation Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, after the New York...

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania who settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money says he developed a deep affection for her but never harassed her or pursued a romantic relationship.

Rep. Pat Meehan told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that he intends to run for re-election in his suburban Philadelphia district.

The four-term Republican also told the Inquirer that he once told the woman that he saw her as a "soul mate" and reacted "selfishly" when he discovered the decades-younger woman was in a serious relationship with another man.

The complaint by the former aide came to light Saturday in a New York Times report that cited unnamed people.

The settlement had been kept secret, and Meehan's office hasn't said how much taxpayer money Meehan paid out in it.

