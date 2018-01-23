Drug agents find heroin, marijuana and two handguns in Gadsden home

A Gadsden man faces several drug related offenses.

Luis Cain Rivera, 26, is charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, according to a press release from the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

On January 18, 2018, based on drug sales from the home, agents executed a search warrant at a home on Sansom Ave in Gadsden.

During the search, agents recovered heroin, marijuana, and two handguns (.45 caliber and a 9mm).

A homemade suppresser was found for one of the pistols.

Rivera was taken to the Etowah County Detention Center where he remains under a $30,000 bond for the drug charges and a no bond for probation violation

warrant.

Rivera is currently on probation for a second-degree assault conviction in Etowah County from 2013.

