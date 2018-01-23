Authorities asking for help identifying man accused of breaking into church

Jefferson County sheriff's detectives are trying to identify a man who broke into a Forestdale church and stole a television.

Authorities were called to First United Presbyterian Church on January 8 in the 1300 block of Tomahawk Drive to investigate a burglary.

It was reported that, between January 7 and January 8, someone had broken into the church and stolen a 48” Samsung television.

Detectives were able to get surveillance images that show a white male suspect and a small silver four door car driven by a blonde female near the church during the time the burglary was committed. Images were also obtained that show the male suspect from a distance carrying the television out of the church.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man in the photos is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

