Authorities asking for help identifying man accused of breaking into church

A Jefferson County school bus driver has been placed on leave pending investigation after a mother says her young son was left on a school bus all day at Grantswood Community School, according to Superintendent Craig Pouncey.More >>
A Jefferson County school bus driver has been placed on leave pending investigation after a mother says her young son was left on a school bus all day at Grantswood Community School, according to Superintendent Craig Pouncey.More >>
A Gadsden man faces several drug related offenses.More >>
A Gadsden man faces several drug related offenses.More >>
Jefferson County sheriff's detectives are trying to identify a man who broke into a Forestdale church and stole a television.More >>
Jefferson County sheriff's detectives are trying to identify a man who broke into a Forestdale church and stole a television.More >>
“We are eager to build upon the momentum we established last year and look to set more records in 2018,” Coach Bill Clark said.More >>
“We are eager to build upon the momentum we established last year and look to set more records in 2018,” Coach Bill Clark said.More >>
Shelby County narcotics investigators along with several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.More >>
Shelby County narcotics investigators along with several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.More >>