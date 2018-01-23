UAB releases 2018 football schedule

The Blazers return to the gridiron in 2017 resulted in the best season in the program's history. Now we know who & where they'll be playing for the 2018 season.

"On the heels of its best season in program history, Bill Clark and the UAB football program announced its 2018 slate which is highlighted by six home games and five contests against bowl eligible teams from a year ago.

“We are eager to build upon the momentum we established last year and look to set more records in 2018,” Clark said. “We gained invaluable experience last season and returning 17 starters to this year’s team will make for another exciting year of UAB Football.”

UAB has three home games in the month of September beginning with the season opener against Savannah State on Sept. 1. The second game of a home-and-home with Coastal Carolina follows a week later in Myrtle Beach before UAB returns to Legion Field to host a familiar opponent in former C-USA foe Tulane on Sept. 15.

The Blazers then enter their bye week and will prepare for their Conference USA schedule which opens with a crossover game against East Division opponent Charlotte on Sept. 29. Back-to-back road games follow on Oct. 6 at Louisiana Tech and Oct. 13 at Rice.

Following Rice, UAB will play three of its next four games at home, beginning with reigning West Division Champion North Texas on Oct. 20. A game at UTEP the following week is sandwiched between the homestand and the Blazers return from El Paso to welcome UTSA on Nov. 3 and Southern Miss on Nov. 10.

UAB has won six of the last seven contests against Southern Miss and the game on the 10th versus the Golden Eagles concludes UAB’s home schedule.

The Blazers finish their non-conference schedule at Kyle Field against Texas A&M of the SEC on Nov. 17 and then travels to Murfreesboro, Tenn. to conclude the regular season with Middle Tennessee on Nov. 24."

2018 Schedule Breakdown

9/1/18: Savannah State (Legion Field)

All-Time Series: First Meeting

9/8/18: @ Coastal Carolina (Conway, S.C.)

All-Time Series: UAB leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Sept. 16, 2017 - UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23: The Blazers had season-highs in rushing touchdowns (4) and interceptions (3) in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

9/15/18: Tulane (Legion Field)

All-Time Series: UAB leads 5-4

Last Meeting: Oct. 27, 2012 - Tulane 55, UAB 45: The Green Wave has won the last two meetings and if history is any indication, there will be a lot of offense. Tulane is in the UAB record book for the Blazers’ highest combined scoring game in program history, a 59-55 Tulane victory in 2004.

9/22/18 : Bye

9/29/18: Charlotte (Legion Field)

All-Time Series: Charlotte leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 21, 2017 - Charlotte 25, UAB 24 (OT): The Blazers look to avenge an overtime loss to the 49ers from last season.

10/6/18: @ Louisiana Tech (Ruston, La.)

All-Time Series: Louisiana Teach leads 5-1

Last Meeting: Oct. 7, 2017 - UAB 23, Louisiana Tech 22: UAB earned its first win over the Bulldogs in program history in dramatic fashion as Stacy Keely blocked a last second game-winning field goal attempt as time expired.

10/13/18: @ Rice (Houston, Tex.)

All-Time Series: Series tied 3-3

Last Meeting: Nov. 4, 2017 - UAB 52, Rice 21: The Blazers earned bowl eligibility with a resounding 31-point victory over the Owls in which A.J. Erdely set a Conference USA record for completion percentage, finishing the game 20-of-21 (95.2).

10/20/18: North Texas (Legion Field)

All-Time Series: UAB leads 2-1

Last Meeting: Sept. 23, 2017 - North Texas 46, UAB 43: The Blazers erased a 30-12 halftime deficit last season in Denton and tied the game at 43-43 with 27 second left but gave up a last-second field goal.

10/27/18 : @ UTEP (El Paso, Tex.)

All-Time Series: UAB leads 4-1

Last Meeting: Nov. 25, 2017 - UAB 28, UTEP 7: A victory over UTEP in the regular season finale gave the Blazers their program record eighth FBS victory and sixth C-USA win to cap a perfect 6-0 record at Legion Field in 2017.

11/3/18: UTSA (Legion Field)

All-Time Series: Series tied 1-1

Last Meeting: Nov. 11, 2017 - UAB 24, UTSA 19: The Blazers earned a hard-fought road victory in San Antonio last year to improve their record to 7-3 overall at the time. Spencer Brown notched his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season against the Roadrunners.

11/10/18: Southern Miss (Legion Field)

All-Time Series: Southern Miss leads 10-6

Last Meeting: Oct. 28, 2017 - UAB 30, Southern Miss 12 - After Southern Miss won the first nine games of this series, UAB has had the upper hand of late, winning six of the last seven contests including last year’s emphatic 30-12 victory in Hattiesburg. Spencer Brown had 209 yards in the win and the UAB defense shut out the Golden Eagles in the second half.

11/17/18: @ Texas A&M (College Station, Tex.)

All-Time Series: Texas A&M leads 1-0

Last Meeting: The Aggies defeated UAB 56-19 in 2009 which marked the only game between the two school until this season in 2018. Texas A&M is one of four SEC schools the Blazers play in a five-year span (Florida 2017, Tennessee 2019, Georgia 2021).

11/24/18: @ Middle Tennessee - (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

All-Time Series: Series tied 3-3

Last Meeting: Oct. 14, 2017 - UAB 25, Middle Tennessee 23: In another dramatic finish, the Blazers halted the Blue Raiders’ final drive to preserve a two-point victory at Legion Field which snapped a two-game skid against Middle Tennessee.

