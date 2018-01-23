State officials praise CHIP renewal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama officials are praising a result of the federal budget deal: Continued funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program

The compromise approved Monday will provide a six-year renewal of the subsidized insurance program for children in low-income families. The program proves health care for 150,000 Alabama children.

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said he was pleased the program will continue for six more years, but said it deserves permanent funding.

Jones said children, who had been in danger of losing their health care, will get to keep it.

State Rep. Steve Clouse, who chairs the budget committee, said the state can "breathe a collective sigh of relief here."

The state, beginning in fiscal year 2020, will have to pick up some of the costs as an enhanced matching rate expires.

