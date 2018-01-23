US jails Polish-born doctor for 1992 misdemeanor convictions

A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.

Doctor who came to US as child jailed by immigration agents

Lukasz Niec, shown in photos with his wife, was arrested Jan. 16 for 'administrative immigration violations.' (Source: WOOD/CNN)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A Polish-born Michigan doctor was arrested last week because of two misdemeanor convictions about 25 years ago, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Tuesday.

ICE officials said in a statement Lukasz Niec was arrested Jan. 16 for "administrative immigration violations." The agency said Niec "came under agency scrutiny" after "18 encounters with local law enforcement." Although the agency didn't provide details on those incidents, WOOD-TV reported that court records show all but one encounter involved a driving infraction and all occurred after the 1992 convictions.

ICE said the 43-year-old can be deported for those convictions dating to Niec's high school years - malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods. Relatives say he pleaded guilty through a state program designed to help young offenders and was told it wouldn't be used in a deportation.

The driving infractions include a guilty plea to an impaired driving offense in 2008. After completing probation, the conviction was set aside and the case was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Other infractions included speeding and driving without proof of insurance.

The only non-driving infraction WOOD-TV found involved a 2013 domestic violence charge of which he was acquitted.

Niec, who came to the U.S. legally as a young child with his sister and parents, is being jailed until removal hearings are completed, ICE said.

The Kalamazoo doctor and his wife each has a daughter from previous relationships.

