Nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl bought on Dark web seized from Trussville veterinarian

Shelby County narcotics investigators along with Homeland Security and several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.

Police say 46-year-old David Wallace, who is a practicing veterinarian in Trussville, purchased the fentanyl from the Dark web using bitcoins.

Law enforcement officers in New York contacted ALEA to notify them of a package of fentanyl intercepted at JFK Airport, intended for delivery in Shelby County.

Authorities identified the recipients of the package and conducted a search of the intended addresses.

Police say 33-year-old Dana Marie Leslie was also arrested in the operation.

Wallace and Leslie were each charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Both are being held in the Shelby Coutny Jail without bond.

