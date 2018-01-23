Nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl bought on Dark web seized from T - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl bought on Dark web seized from Trussville veterinarian

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force
David Wallace, 46. (Source: Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)
Dana Leslie, 33. (Source: Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Shelby County narcotics investigators along with Homeland Security and several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.

Police say 46-year-old David Wallace, who is a practicing veterinarian in Trussville, purchased the fentanyl from the Dark web using bitcoins.

Law enforcement officers in New York contacted ALEA to notify them of a package of fentanyl intercepted at JFK Airport, intended for delivery in Shelby County.

Authorities identified the recipients of the package and conducted a search of the intended addresses.

Police say 33-year-old Dana Marie Leslie was also arrested in the operation.

Wallace and Leslie were each charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Both are being held in the Shelby Coutny Jail without bond.

