Jill: Seasonal weather Tuesday

A pleasant day is on tap and temperatures will level off around the normal high of 54 degrees. Sunshine will be abundant and high, wispy clouds will pass by.



FIRST ALERT for areas of frost Monday night and clear skies. Temperatures will be just a touch cooler tomorrow, but still close to normal. We will see another frosty start on Thursday and then temperatures look milder going through the weekend. High temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s during that stretch of time too.

The weekend weather keeps fluctuating a bit between models, so it’s hard to know if our best rain chance is on Saturday, Sunday or both days. For now, I’m going with a 40 percent chance both days, but mainly on Saturday night into Sunday morning for the time frame.



Slightly cooler air takes over early next week, though I don’t see Arctic air returning until early February potentially.



