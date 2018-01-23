New commercial development in Northport

A new commercial development is in the works for two Northport locations in heavily traveled areas.



Northport officials tell WBRC Harbor Freight Tools will locate next to Walmart Neighborhood Market, near the intersections of Highway 82 and Highway 69, later this year. Harbor Freight Tools is a discount tool retailer with more than 800 locations nationwide.



Also, the Northport City Council has voted to annex 39 acres, west of Lowe's off McFarland Boulevard, for commercial development. Council President Jay Logan believes the city will work with the development company in any way possible to bring something beneficial to Northport.



"They're inside the city limits now, so now the City of Northport can officially be involved and do the things we need to do to try to help them bring some new-to-the-market ideas on that property," Logan said.

Logan said the project is still in its early stages, with no clear timetable for announcements of business commitments.

