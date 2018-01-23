Altered Carbon leads Netflix's February arrivals

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman took home the Life Achievement Award during Sunday's 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, accepting the heavy statuette from his longtime friend Rita Moreno.

February is a month for doing little besides sitting on the couch and watching TV. Netflix can help you with that.

February is a month for doing little besides sitting on the couch and watching TV. Netflix can help you with that.

New Netflix shows coming to streaming service the trippy sci-fi series Altered Carbon (Feb. 2), cute '90s throwback comedy Everything Sucks! (Feb. 16) and former The Soup host Joel McHale's return to making fun of pop culture, The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Feb. 18).

Shows from outside Netflix are slimmer pickings. The best is the final season of Bates Motel (Feb. 20).

Movies include the original Ocean's trilogy, comedy cult classic Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and GoodFellas, one of the ultimate "just put it on in the background" movies (Feb. 1).

Here's What's Leaving Netflix in February

Check out the full list below.

Shows marked with * are downloadable.

Feb. 1

3000 Miles to Graceland*

42 Grams*

Aeon Flux*

American Pie*

American Pie 2*

American Pie Presents: Band Camp*

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love*

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile*

Ella Enchanted*

Extract*

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World*

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken*

Kill Bill: Vol. 1*

Kill Bill: Vol. 2*

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider*

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution*

Lovesick*

Meet the Parents*

Meet the Fockers*

Men in Black*

National Parks Adventure*

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Paint It Black*

Scream 3*

The Hurt Locker*

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story*

Z Nation: Season 4*

Feb. 2

Altered Carbon: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Cabin Fever*

Coach Snoop: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)*

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

On Body and Soul (Netflix Original)*

Feb. 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (Netflix Original)*

Valor: Season 1*

Feb. 7

Imposters: Season 1*

Queer Eye: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Feb. 8

6 Days*

The Emoji Movie*

Feb. 9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 (Netflix Original)*

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney (Netflix Original)

Seeing Allred (Netflix Original)*

The Ritual (Netflix Original)*

The Trader (Sovdagari) (Netflix Original)*

When We First Met (Netflix Original)*

Feb. 14

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

Love Per Square Foot (Netflix Original)*

Feb. 15

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2*

Re:Mind: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Feb. 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 (Netflix Original)*

Evan Almighty*

Everything Sucks!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Irreplaceable You (Netflix Original)*

First Team: Juventus: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Feb. 17

Blood Money*

Feb. 18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)*

Feb. 19

Dismissed*

FullMetal Alchemist (Netflix Original)*

Feb. 20

Bates Motel: Season 5*

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

Feb. 21

Forgotten (Netflix Original)*

Lincoln

The Bachelors*



Feb. 22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1*

Feb. 23

Marseille: Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

Mute (Netflix Original)*

Seven Seconds: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Ugly Delicious: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Feb. 24

Jeepers Creepers 3*

Feb. 26

El Vato: Season 2*

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards*

People You May Know*

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2*

Winnie*

Feb. 27

Derren Brown: The Push (Netflix Original)*

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish (Netflix Original)*

