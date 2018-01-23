‘Three Billboards’ and HBO shows win big at 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards

In just a few months, any would-be investor will be able to buy a piece of the most popular on-demand music streaming service on Earth

The winners of the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were honored in a ceremony on Sunday, January 21, hosted by Frozen and The Good Place actress Kristen Bell. Although the list of nominees spanned a wide range of major network, cable, and streaming television and movie projects, the list of winners leaned heavily toward the more traditional platforms, with critically praised drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri the night’s biggest winner and HBO programs taking home the lion’s share of small-screen honors.

On the big-screen side, Three Billboards took home SAG Awards in three of the six categories for movies and their casts, continuing the successful award-season run it began at the Golden Globe Awards earlier in the year. Frances McDormand took home the award for the year’s best performance by a lead actress, and her co-star Sam Rockwell took home the award for actors in a supporting role. The film also took home the collective ensemble award for the best performance by a film’s cast.

Other award winners from the movie side included Gary Oldman for The Darkest Hour, Allison Janney for I, Tonya, and the stunt team for Wonder Woman.

As for the night’s television awards, HBO was the big winner among networks and streaming platforms. The cable network took home five of the nine SAG Awards available for TV projects.

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård both won awards for their performances in HBO’s Big Little Lies, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus took home an award for her performance in HBO’s Veep. In doing so, Louis-Dreyfus became the actress with the most SAG Awards in the ceremony’s history, having won five times for her roles in Seinfeld and Veep over the years. Veep also took home the cast award for a comedy series, and the stunt ensemble award went to the Game of Thrones team.

The only awards given to non-HBO shows and actors went to Sterling K. Brown for his performance in NBC’s critically acclaimed drama This Is Us, William H. Macy for Showtime’s Shameless, and Claire Foy for the Netflix series The Crown. Foy’s award was the only one given to an actor or program on a streaming platform. This Is Us also won the cast award for a drama series.

The full list of nominees in each category is available at the Screen Actors Guild Awards website.

