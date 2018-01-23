Woman, 83, found dead; son booked into jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Police say man accused of strangling his 83-year-old mother to death in a Huntsville home has been arrested.

Huntsville police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson told news outlets that 57-year-old Donald Mann was arrested after his mother Betty Scale was found dead at the home Sunday. Mann told investigators that he strangled the victim several weeks ago.

Police say Mann is being held at the Madison County Jail on a murder charge. Bail has not been set, and it's unclear if he has an attorney.

