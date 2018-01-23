Mickey: Plenty of sunshine this week

We begin our morning with temperatures in the 30s to 40s under mostly clear skies. Today expect lots of sunshine and breezy conditions.

Winds are expected to develop out of the west around 10 to 15 mph. Look for highs close to 54 degrees.

Tonight we're calling for clear skies with light winds and lows near 32.

The rest of our workweek looks nice with mostly clear skies, highs in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the 30s.

Saturday brings a chance of scattered showers. We are not anticipating strong storms with this system, and the latest model runs show clearing skies by Sunday.

Following the rain, mild to warm temperatures are expected to stick around for a while.

