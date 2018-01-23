Tuscaloosa house catches on fire for the second time in 4 days

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue is working a house fire at the intersection of Prince Avenue and 23rd Street in Tuscaloosa.

No one was home.

This is the second fire in four days at this location, according to a fire official. The homeowners were able to get out last time.

A cause has not yet been determined, however firefighters have extinguished the fire.

