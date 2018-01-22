Police make arrest and ID remains of missing elderly man in Tuscaloosa County



We're hearing from the elderly man who police say was stabbed to death then vanished from his home in west Alabama.

Investigators charged another man with his murder over the weekend.

"Man I help everyone around here. Always someone stopping, wanting to use the phone, gas or whatever,” Emmett Kyzer told us in 2015.



At the time, telling WBRC about how he was knocked unconscious after police say he let a man use the phone after he claimed his car broke down.

Kyzer was in the ICU for days.



"If they had to suffer like I'd had to suffer. They think twice before they done it,” Kyzer said.



About a year later, Kyzer went missing in June of 2016. Monday, investigators confirming remains found nearly a year ago are his. Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide says Kyzer was beaten and stabbed to death at his home in Cottondale before someone dumped his body several miles away.

Clifford Madison is charged with Kyzer's murder.



"It's something that nobody deserves to go through. Just like a hole that we couldn't fill,” Nikki Garner-Sellers, Kyzer’s niece said.



Kyzer's family credits investigators for staying on the case.

"I'm glad that justice is finally being served. I said Marcus, do you think we're ever going to get this solved and he said I'm going to solve this case, if it takes everything in me. I'm going to solve this case,” Sellers said.



In 2015, Kyzer said it's a shame someone took advantage of his kindness and offered this advice.



"If you live out in the country, you need a watch dog. If you live by yourself you need something handy and don't open the door until you find out exactly who it is,” Kyzer said.

During a press conference Monday, investigators say an informant gave them a tip that lead them to charge Clifford Madison with murder. Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide says Madison has been the prime suspect since the beginning.



