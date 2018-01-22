J-P: Slow clearing tonight with mild temperatures

For tonight, we'll see a slow clearing from west of east across the area. Temperatures will still be chilly with overnight lows around 40 degrees. High pressure and cool air will dominate most of the week. We can expect highs in the lower to mid 50s with overnight lows near 30 degrees. Tomorrow afternoon we will see sunshine return with highs around 53 degrees. If you have outdoor plans this week, the weather will work out perfectly with no rain through at least Friday.



For the weekend, we're tracking another system that could mean a few showers. However, it appears we'll only see rain with this system and no severe weather. Highs will reach the upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s. We'll continue to see spotty showers through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach around 60. The forecast for next week appears mostly dry.



Over the long term, the weather will likely be average or slightly above average with temperatures above average rainfall.

