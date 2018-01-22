Hanceville officer severely injured following wreck while chasing escapee identified

UPDATE: The name of the suspect and police officer have been released. Police are looking for Justin McCoy Booth.

Booth's last known address is in St Clair County.

The officer injured has been identified as 41-year-old Jason Hare.

Chief, Bob Long, says the officer involved in the wreck, Hare, is at UAB. Hanceville's Mayor Nail says there were some setbacks with the office, including several more fractured bones. He'll remain in the ICU for several days. Nail asked for your continued prayers at this time.

ORIGINAL: A Hanceville police officer was severely injured in a car wreck following the pursuit of an escaped burglary suspect.

The wreck occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 91 in downtown Hanceville.

According to police, the officer attempted to catch the suspect who was able to escape following a court hearing. The suspect had a hold with another agency.

Mayor Kenneth Nail told WBRC, the officer was transported to UAB Hospital. He suffered a few broken bones and will be kept overnight.

Another person injured in the wreck was taken to Cullman Regional.

The suspect is currently at large.

