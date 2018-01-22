Hanceville officer severely injured following wreck, suspect at large

A Hanceville police officer was severely injured in a car wreck following the pursuit of an escaped burglary suspect.
The wreck occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 91 in downtown Hanceville.
According to police, the officer attempted to catch the suspect who was able to escape following a court hearing. The suspect had a hold with another agency.
Mayor Kenneth Nail told WBRC, the officer was transported to UAB Hospital. He suffered a few broken bones and will be kept overnight.
Another person injured in the wreck was taken to Cullman Regional.
The suspect is currently at large.
