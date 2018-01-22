Mercedes Marathon Changes Course due to Downtown Construction

The Mercedes Marathon has changed parts of the course due to the current construction downtown. “We got the final certification done yesterday and maps will be released this week. The course is marked out there for anyone who wants to run it, it’s been a long process to be honest with you but it’s nice,” said race director Valerie Cuddy.

You'll find the changes below:

The first mile and a quarter that went around the BJCC was replaced along with some changes towards Avondale Park. A list of the changes is below.

The Start at Boutwell Auditorium: Runners will start in opposite direction (left instead of right when facing Boutwell) and run all the way down to 12th Street North

Wind around downtown to make up some mileage, pick up the old course at BCRI and go through UAB Campus as usual

Wind around 10th Street South and head up 16th Avenue South and down to Glen Iris Elementary back to the old course

Course stays the same until 5th Avenue North at Avondale Park, runners will now take a right instead of a left, wind around Avondale area and over the railroad tracks to head back downtown

While running down 2nd Avenue North, half marathoners will now stay on the right side, and full marathoners/relay will stay on the left side (opposite of years past) Half: will turn right on 20th Street and head back to Linn Park for the finish line, the Full will continue on 2nd Avenue North and turn right on 19th Street and head back to Rev. Abraham Wood Blvd and take a left to start their second loop

The current map on the site doesn't reflect the above changes. But a new updated version will be added soon.

The Expo and packet pick-up has been moved from Boutwell Auditorium to Legacy Arena.

Registration closes February 5th. To sign up, or confirm your registration, Click Here.

