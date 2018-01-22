Mercedes Marathon Changes Course due to Downtown Construction

The Mercedes Marathon has changed parts of the course due to the current construction downtown. “We got the final certification done yesterday and maps will be released this week. The course is marked out there for anyone who wants to run it, it’s been a long process to be honest with you but it’s nice,” said race director Valerie Cuddy.
You'll find the changes below:
The current map on the site doesn't reflect the above changes. But a new updated version will be added soon.
The Expo and packet pick-up has been moved from Boutwell Auditorium to Legacy Arena.
Registration closes February 5th. To sign up, or confirm your registration, Click Here.
