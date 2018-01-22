Family of Calera woman found dead asking for help with funeral costs

The family of a Calera woman who was killed is holding a fundraiser to help with her funeral costs.

42-year-old Kathleen West was found dead at her home last Saturday on January 13th.

Police have ruled her death a homicide, but they have not said if they have arrested a suspect yet.



In a Facebook post, Nancy Martin says, "My family and I ask for help in the services to lay our daughter to rest with the good Lord to where she will be guiding her husband and daughter through this."



WBRC talked with some of West’s neighbors Monday.



They did not want to be identified but say they are shocked this happened in this fairly new development.

"When you find out something like that you know it's like, 'Wow! So close to home.' I really didn't know how to act at first. I had people come over, police officers, and ask me some questions and stuff and I told them what I knew about the situation and that was it,” said one neighbor who lives near the family.

Another neighbor recalled seeing West and her daughter playing during the recent snow event.



While police have released few details about the case, there have been lots of rumors swirling about West's death.



But one neighbor says she is not passing judgement or buying into all that she hears.

"Things we hear, we can't necessarily believe until we actually talk to the people it happened to. And so, I think I've heard different things that could have happened. And it's scary, but then again, it might not be any of those. We just don't really know," she says.



Neither Calera Police nor the Shelby County District Attorney would release any new details Monday, but say the investigation is continuing.



If you'd like to find out more about the fundraiser for Kathleen West’s family, you can do so by clicking this link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/163754267593154/ .

