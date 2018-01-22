Alabama sets date & time for A-Day 2018

Crimson Tide fans, we now know the next time you'll be able to see your team take the field. The University of Alabama announced Monday that the 2018 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 21, at 1 p.m.

The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Admission is free to the public.

More information on A-Day, including additional activities, traffic and parking will be posted on rolltide.com when it becomes available.

Television coverage will be announced at a later date as well.

