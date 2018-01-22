Talk of bringing traffic light cameras to Alabaster

The Mayor of Alabaster says adding traffic light cameras in the city could help with safety as well as being used as a crime fighting tool.

Mayor Marty Handlon says there are three major spots where the cameras would prove helpful.



Two of those are at the entrance ramp onto Interstate 65 North and off Interstate 65 South. The third spot is at the intersection of Highway 119 and Highway 31.

All three areas are known for getting congested during peak rush hours.

Also, Handlon says, there are numerous drivers who violate the law especially at the entrance to I-65 north.

As a result, the city has an officer at that location every morning.

Handlon says the cameras would add an extra layer in catching violators, but that's not all.

"We've had crimes before in our city where cameras at local businesses have assisted our detectives in investigating those crimes," says Handlon. "So we thought, ‘Okay, that's an added benefit of those camera should investigations need some type of support to follow where the evidence takes them’,” she says.

A traffic camera vendor made a presentation to the council Thursday at their work session. But Handlon says she doesn't know if, or when, the council will discuss the matter further.

She says she’s gotten a lot of emails and calls from the public saying they do not support the idea.

