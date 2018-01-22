Teen admits to shooting up friend's ex-girlfriend's home in Calhoun Co.

A Calhoun County teenager has been arrested after admitting to shooting into a home.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says early Sunday morning a family on School Cut-Off Road in the Pleasant Valley community woke up to the sounds of gunfire.

Wade says some home appliances and other household items were hit but thankfully nobody in the home was shot.

According to the sheriff's office, the homeowner suspected his teenage daughter's ex-boyfriend was the suspect. Investigators say they were able to identify a 15-year-old suspect who admitted to shooting inside the home as a favor to the girl's ex-boyfriend.

The juvenile was arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling and taken to the Coosa Valley Detention Center.

The teen suspect has not been identified.

