Name released of Hoover teacher placed on administrative leave over allegations of using racial slur

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used on Friday.

The teacher has been identified as Teddie Butcher.

The Superintendent is meeting with Butcher and school administrators this week.

We will update you on this developing story as soon as we learn more.

