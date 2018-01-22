Hoover teacher on administrative leave over allegations of using - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hoover teacher on administrative leave over allegations of using racial slur

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.

The Superintendent is meeting with the teacher and school administrators this week.

The teacher's name is not known at this time.

