AL teacher accused of using racial slur resigns

Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.

Teddie Butcher, a consumer science teacher, was previously placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

But some parents say that’s not enough.

Parents like Romel Williams, who, along with another single mom moved in together because they wanted their children to be in a better school system.

“We moved out this way, thinking that would be the better choice for them and it hurts because we made the decision for them. And we struggled and tried to put them in the best situation possible and something like this happened.”

Williams says her daughters rushed home and told her about the situation Friday afternoon.

Williams says, at first, she didn't believe them until they showed her the video on Snapchat.

“I see the video of the teacher saying, 'Turn those N-tunes off' and my jaw dropped to the floor and I said, 'I can't believe she said that'."

Williams says her close friend has a daughter that was in Butcher’s class when the slur was said.

The girl said some students were playing the song “Dear Mama” by the rapper Tupac when Butcher walked in and made the comment.

Williams says you can hear student's stunned reactions on the video.

“And to add more salt to the wound she said, 'You guys are overreacting’,” Williams says.

Monday afternoon, Hoover Superintendent Kathy Murphy addressed the issue.

“The teacher admits that she did say the word and there were five minority students in the room when she said it, yes. And then there was a repeat of the word when students went to a larger classroom,” Murphy says.

Murphy says Butcher told her she specifically said, “Turn that music down that has the n-word in it.”

Murphy says she used the word again in the larger setting as she tried to explain to students what she said.

Murphy says at this point they are still investigating the matter and is not willing to say at this point what the final determination of Butcher’s status should be.

As for the comments themselves, Murphy says they are unacceptable.

“Inappropriate, unprofessional, not to be tolerated,” Murphy says. “But does that teacher define or comments made by a teacher define a school district? Absolutely not.”

Williams says she has heard rumors that an administrator at the school asked students to erase a video of the incident that they had on their phones.

Monday, Murphy said that the principal of Hoover High, Don Hulin did not indicate that to be accurate, but she will discuss that with all of his administrators.

Murphy says she, too, is trying to find a copy of the videos.

