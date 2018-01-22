Missing Birmingham woman found

Birmingham police are actively searching for a missing woman.

72-year-old Genesis Pittman went missing from her home at 613 9th Court South around 10:15 Monday morning. Ms. Pittman suffers from dementia.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants, and blue shoes.

According to Sgt. Shelton with BPD, Ms. Pittman was found Monday evening.

