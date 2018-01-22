Missing Birmingham woman found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Missing Birmingham woman found

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: BPD) (Source: BPD)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are actively searching for a missing woman.

72-year-old Genesis Pittman went missing from her home at 613 9th Court South around 10:15 Monday morning. Ms. Pittman suffers from dementia.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants, and blue shoes.

According to Sgt. Shelton with BPD, Ms. Pittman was found Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly