Photography exhibit chronicles all aspects of Birmingham History

Hanging inside Birmingham Public Library’s downtown branch, are haunting images of klan meetings and migrant children struggling during the depression, juxtaposed with a picture of Birmingham’s first mayor, and baby photos.

It’s all part of a special exhibit “Shot in Alabama: Historical Birmingham Photographs” The pictures chronicle the development of photography in Alabama, and are part of a new book by Frances Osbourn Robb. It’s been a decades long project.

“This is a book that historians and photo buffs have been waiting for 20 years” says Birmingham Public Library Archivist Jim Baggett. “Frances has identified as best as we can tell every photographer who has worked in Alabama dating back to the 1830s, identified their work in private collections, archives and other parts of the country.”

Many of the photos were found in the Birmingham Library archives, which are housed in a separate building across the street from the central library. Half a million photographs are in the archives.

“The Photos come from different places, some from professional photographers, some from news media, a lot from private individuals, some come from organizations, a church, an synagogue or a club,” says Baggett.

“People come from all over the world to see our archives” says Roy Williams, director of Public Relations for the Birmingham Public library. “MLK’s letter from the jail is here”

Photos depicting race relations in the south are a big part of the exhibit. Images following deepening racial divisions in the 20s and 30s to Italian immigrants learning English. There’s also snapshots of life, showing a baby learning to walk in one, a couple flirting in another.

“Slavery, raising children, klan rallies, weddings, people playing, people out goofing off, they cover any aspect of life you can think of and pretty much any aspect of Alabama history,” says Baggett.

He’s passionate about the photos, and points to one of his favorites. It shows a woman standing around a table full of grown men, working on simple elementary lessons. They are all Italian immigrants, learning English. The woman, is named Carmella. She was a teacher in Birmingham City School who immigrated to the US from Italy in 1920. She also taught citizenship classes, especially to other Italian immigrants like herself.

“What you see in this photo is one of her classes where she is teaching these men to read and write English and the knowledge they will need to pass citizenship exam,” says Baggett. “It’s a reminder that Birmingham is a city of immigrants.”

Robb’s book is called Shot in Alabama: A History of Photography, 1839-1941 and a List of Photographers.

“I recommend the book and the exhibit to anyone with an interest in Alabama history, imagery, family life, social life, race relations, photography encapsulates all of that,” says Baggett.

Photography and history students of Altamont School help assemble the exhibit, which was made possible by donor Lucy Cathcart Hicks. It will be on display at the Birmingham Library downtown location through February 4th.

