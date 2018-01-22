New food hall in Cullman offers fun, entertainment for community

A new food hall in Cullman is open and offering plenty of fun and entertainment for the community.

Mae's Food Hall offers many different styles of food including I Love Bacon, Cantina Taqueria, Link's Hotdogs and Hamburgers and Strada di Napoli. They also have a house bar called Ruckus.

Mae's Food Hall manager, Noah Carpenter, says the hall is named after owner Shane Quick's grandmother, Linnie Mae Quick.

"Her house was always somewhere you could go eat and have a good time," says Carpenter. "That is kinda our platform. We don't ever have customers, everybody is a guest. There is always an open seat and you know that you are going to leave with a full stomach and a good time."

After getting your belly full you can play at the free arcade named after Quick's son, Big E's Arcade. Games range from foosball, skee ball, darts, basketball and retro arcade games.

Starting this week, Mae's will begin hosting glow in the dark bingo on Thursday nights and they will be hosting a live comedian once a month.

To learn more about their upcoming events and the hours they are open, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.