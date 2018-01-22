Super Bowl, super-expensive ticket prices

(RNN) – Buying Super Bowl LLII (52) tickets is not a poor man’s game.

Seats to this year’s championship game between New England and Philadelphia are setting records. At this rate, this will be the most expensive Super Bowl ever.

“As of Sunday night following the championship games, the average sold ticket to Super Bowl 52 was $5,694, an increase of 8.09% from last year during the same time period,” said Vivid Seats, an online ticket marketplace.

On StubHub, another ticket site, the least-expensive seats were going for more than $4,000. The most-expensive tickets topped $30,000.

The good news? There’s still enough time before the Feb. 4 game to tap into your kid’s college fund or your IRA.

