Univ. of Alabama SGA President resigns

Jared Hunter, the president of the University of Alabama's student government association, has resigned.

The Dean of Students, Tim Hebson released the following statement on Hunter's resignation.

"Jared Hunter has resigned as SGA president. We thank him for his service this year and know that he will use this experience as a learning opportunity. We expect a smooth transition as Casey Nelson, SGA executive vice president, follows the duties of her current position and assumes responsibility as president for the remainder of Jared’s term. We look forward to working with her in this new role."

This comes after Hunter was arrested Sunday on a drunken driving charge.

