Road crews working to fill potholes caused by cold weather

We had the big freeze last week and the big warm up this week. Now county officials are expecting a large number of potholes

Right now, Jefferson County road crews are working to fill the potholes caused by the weather. Even small cracks allow water to seep below the surface. The cold weather then freezes the water and then it expands with a warm up.

Normally Jefferson County does not pave a lot of highways during this time but because of the cold weather but right now they are working to patch up these potholes.

County Manager Tony Petelos says they want to hear about any pothole that could be a major threat.

"What we need to do when anyone sees any situation that is extremely dangerous to contact Jefferson County," says Petelos. "Do it through the email on our webpage to make a report."

Petelos advised drivers to contact the county by email on its webpage if they spot a dangerous pothole.

People in Birmingham can call and report a pothole at 311.

