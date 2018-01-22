Fire destroys 200-year-old Etowah County home

A fire Monday has destroyed a home in Etowah County, that pre-dates the Civil War and even Alabama's formation as a state.



The home, built in 1816 and located on Highway 411 in the Coates Bend community, was known to nearby residents as the Chapman House.

The two-story home was built from wood, a type that a family member says they couldn't find when they began renovating the house recently.



The fire broke out around 11 a.m.

The Assistant Chief of the Coates Bend Volunteer Fire Department says the cause is unknown, as is which part of the home the fire started in.



However, one of the home's owners, Kristi Chapman, says she thinks it may be electrical.



Chapman told WBRC, the home was so old, its light switches still had small knobs and not actual switches. She says the house didn't even have a kitchen, a bathroom or indoor plumbing until her grandfather built them in the 1950s.



Chapman says a Civil War battle happened just a few hundred yards from the house and there is a historical marker in the area describing a battle. She says her family found a small, forgotten cemetery on the property, where two slaves are buried, along with an unknown soldier from the Civil War.

To this day, she says it isn't even known if the soldier was fighting for the Confederacy or the Union Army.

Chapman says she and her brother were trying to bring the house up to code and is devastated at the home's total loss. The assistant fire chief says there was no insurance on the home. He says the owners requested the firefighters stop trying to extinguish the fire and let it burn out to keep the remaining walls from becoming a safety hazard.



An investigation into the cause won't begin until tomorrow at the earliest.



