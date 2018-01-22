Ragland man indicted on sexual abuse charges for grabbing teen girl at Wal-Mart parking lot

Brent Lee Higginbotham has been indicted on charges that he grabbed a 14-year-old girl at the Wal-Mart in Trussville, back in October 2017.

The indictment is for charges of first-degree sexual abuse by force and second-degree sexual abuse.

Back in November, Higginbotham turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail.

