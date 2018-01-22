2 shot, 1 dead in Montgomery double shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two men have been shot in a car in Alabama's capital city and one of them has died.

Alabama news outlets report that the men were found early Monday after the car they were in ran off a Montgomery road and into a sign.

Twenty-two-year-old Terrence Mahone, a passenger, was found dead. The driver was taken to a hospital. Both had been shot.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Mahone is Montgomery's fifth reported gunshot death of 2018.

