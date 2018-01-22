Man charged with murder in 2016 Alabama man's disappearance

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with the 2016 disappearance of an Alabama man.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets 53-year-old Clifford Sinclair Madison has been charged with murder following his Sunday arrest. Investigators say 82-year-old Emmett Kyzer disappeared from his home in June 2016 and believe his remains were found last March.

Loggers had found the remains while working near a road. Investigators at the time said the body showed signs of foul play.

Sheriff's Capt. Kip Hart says investigators do not expect to make any more arrests in the case.

Madison is being held on $150,000 bond. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

