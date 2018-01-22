Instant Pot faux-tisserie chicken

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

1 lemon halved

4 large cloves fresh garlic, peeled and left whole

2 tablespoons of your favorite DAK's

2 tablespoons of your preferred oil

1 cup of chicken broth or stock

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine oil and DAK's seasoning

Remove all parts from the chicken cavity; rinse and pat dry with a paper towel.

Add garlic and lemon to the cavity. Use butchers twine to tie up the legs.

Turn on your Instant Pot to preheat on the "sauté" setting on normal

Rub half of the oil/spice mixture on the breast side of the chicken.

Place the chicken, breast side down in the preheated Instant Pot

Carefully rub the other half of the oil/spice mixture on the other side of the chicken.

Allow the breast side of the chicken to crisp up, about 3-4 minutes. Carefully flip the chicken over to the other side and let the skin on the other side crisp up for a couple of minutes. Flipping can be a bit tricky. Using a sturdy spatula and some tongs can help!!!

Remove the chicken from the pot and place on a plate.

Place the trivet/rack at the bottom of the pot and add the chicken stock.

Place the chicken, breast side up on top of the trivet/rack and secure the lid. Make sure the lid is in the "Sealing" position.

Set manual high pressure for 25 minutes. Allow the Instant Pot to depressurize naturally - natural release. DO NOT manually release the valve. This can take about 10-15 minutes.

Remove the lid and transfer to chicken to a serving plate. Let the chicken rest for about 5 minutes before serving.

To Make Gravy

Remove the liquid/stock from the pot. Add 3 tablespoons of butter. Whisk until melted. Add 3 tablespoons of flour and whisk until smooth. Slowly add the liquid/stock back into the pan. If liquid does not equal 3 cups, add some of the canned chicken broth/stock to make 3 cups. Whisk. Add black pepper and some of your favorite DAK's to the gravy to taste. Cook for several minutes to thicken. If you need to keep warm, you can use the slow cooker mode to keep it warm.

DON'T THROW OUT THE CHICKEN CARCASS!!! You can make quickly make CHICKEN BONE BROTH that is fabulous for soups, stews, braising, or cooking rice or beans. This broth can be frozen and saved for later!!! Also, if you don't have time to make the bone broth immediately, you can store the carcass in refrigerator for several days or store in freezer for longer before making the broth.

Instant Pot Bone Broth

Ingredients:

1 carcass of chicken bones.

1 large onion peeled and quartered

2 small carrots

2 celery sticks

1 ½ tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoons of fish sauce, optional

Aromatics - you can mix and match

2-3 slices of ginger

3 cloves of garlic

2 bay leaves

Fresh herbs like cilantro; parsley; basil; thyme

Cracked black peppercorns

About 9 cups of water

Directions:

Place all the ingredients in inside of the Instant Pot.

Add the water, about 9 cups. You want about 2/3 of the pot full.

Put the lid on and lock. Make sure the steam release handle is pointing to sealing.

Select the "soup" button and set the pressure to low and increase the cooking time to 120 minutes.

Once cooking time is over, let the Instant Pot depressurize naturally. Strain the broth and discard the bones and vegetables.

Pour broth into containers and either store in fridge or freezer.

