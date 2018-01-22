Thomas Rhett to perform at Rock the South in Cullman

Happening this week, Rock the South is starting to announce their line up for the 2018 country music festival.

Country super star Thomas Rhett will be performing at the biggest party in the south in Cullman.

The music festival will be held June 1st and 2nd at Heritage Park.

Additional artist will be announced throughout the week.

