FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall and a limited strong storm risk

FIRST ALERT: Tracking a line of rain and storms that will produce locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts so far range from .50” to .75”. Heavy rainfall will create travel difficulties. There is also a small chance for an isolated strong or severe storm. Greatest chance sets up for counties along I-20 and points south for strong wind gusts. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out either. The line passes to the east of I-65 after 12:30 p.m. and the rain exits east by 7 p.m.

Temperatures top off in the 60s but cooler weather filters back in tonight and into tomorrow. We don’t expect a big d rop and so it won’t feel too bad then compared to the Arctic air we dealt with last week.



Highs in the lower 50s and then upper 50s will be common after today and lows in the freezing range in the morning will be, too.



The next chance for rain looks to spike over the weekend though data varies a bit. The GFS keeps us drier and only a slight chance on Saturday and the EURO is wetter and brings rain through on Sunday.



Keep up with the latest radar and forecast trends through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.