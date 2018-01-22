The Birmingham Feline Fanciers 2018 CFA Cat show will be at the Zamora Temple on January 27th and 28th. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $8.00 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5.00 for children under 10. There will be eight judging rings, four judges on Saturday and four new judges on Sunday. All Pedigree cats will be judged by all judges over the two day period. Each of the judges will have a top 10 or 15 final for the best kittens, championship cats and premiership cats. Two rings will judge household pet entries each day. The Best Household Pet Trophy will be determined by combining the results of all four household pet judges and presented on Sunday afternoon.

Feline Art judging will take place Saturday. Feline Art will remain for sale to the public Saturday and Sunday. For competition entry fees and rules, visit http://www.birminghamfelinefanciers.com/.

