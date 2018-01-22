Former PTA treasurer at Fultondale Elem. School charged with theft

A former treasurer at Fultondale Elementary School is charged with theft from the PTA account.

Mary Katherine Humphreys, 26, turned herself into the Jefferson County Jail on January 19. She was released on $5,000 pending court proceedings.

She is charged with first-degree theft of property.

In November of 2017 a school resource deputy was called to the office at the school after it was reported that a PTA board member had retrieved

the mail from the PTA post office box and found the bank statement was unusually large.

A review of the account revealed several suspicious transactions involving the debit card for the account.

A check of the school safe revealed the debit card was missing.

Humphreys, was called to the school and when she arrived the charges were shown to her. She admitted to taking money from the PTA account and

promised to pay the money back, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

An investigation revealed that Humphreys had taken more than $10,000 from the account using the debit card to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals since September 2017.

The money was used to pay personal bills and purchase of jewelry, manicures, and online shopping items.

On January 18, 2018, detectives presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and obtained an arrest warrant

against Humphreys.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.