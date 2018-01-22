Jeh Jeh Live: Exercise Monday

Jeh Jeh joined us live from More Than Conquerors Faith Church for an event called Ex-Your Size 2018. This event is tonight at 6 p.m. It’s a day of free exercise classes that will kickstart your 90-day challenge of getting healthy for the new year.

The event takes place at The Bethesda Family Life Center located at 1721 Steve Green Drive, 35211. For more information call 205-322-2644 or visit www.mtcfc.org. There will be dance classes, kettle bell classes, group exercises, and circuit exercises.

