Meet the new member of WBRC FOX6 News: Help us name our service dog-in-training

Meet the new member of our WBRC FOX6 Family! She is an 11-week-old labradoodle in training to be a service dog.

For the next several months our own Janet Hall will be fostering her and beginning her basic training. Every day the puppy will come with Janet to work and be a part of our newsroom.

All of this is being done under the watchful eye of Service Dogs of Alabama; a non-profit organization dedicated to training and providing service dogs to children, adults and veterans to help them deal with medical or psychiatric issues. Their training facility is in Hope Hull just outside of Montgomery.

After being trained with a foster family for several months, puppies are sent to corrections facilities to be trained by inmates and then graduate to more specialized training to deal with a variety of issues including PTSD, seizures, grief or wheelchair assistance.

Most of the dogs are rescues however our labradoodle puppy was donated by hobby breeder Mary Jane Anderson of Gadsden. She delivered her to us January 19th. Needless to say, the newsroom is now in love with this bundle of fur.

She comes from a family filled with love. Mary Jane's husband gave her a golden lab while she was going through chemotherapy to fight breast cancer. After breeding the lab with a standard poodle Mary Jane wanted to pass along the power of healing she had experienced. She says, " A dog has a way of not only bringing you out from sickness but they actually can get into a place in your heart where no one else can bring comfort and joy. I just really want someone to have a better life because of this."

Our thanks to the Anderson Family for donating this puppy which we believe will eventually be a wonderful blessing to someone's life. We are honored to be a part of that process.

Now, we need your help to name her. We are asking you to vote on four possible names. Tallulah... Scoop...Gigi.... and Reese.

Cast your vote for a name here. We will announce the winning name this Thursday on Good Day Alabama.

