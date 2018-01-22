Alabama teen dies after trying to start fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama teenager who was burned while trying to start a fire has died.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells news outlets that authorities were notified by a hospital social worker that the teenager suffered severe burns and would be taken off life support.

News outlets report the teenager was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday.

Authorities haven't released the teenager's identity.

Christian says an investigation found that the teenager and other juveniles were trying to ignite some type of paper near a deck of a home.

Authorities say the victim picked up a five gallon can of gasoline and dumped it on the small fire when the paper didn't burn rapidly enough. The gasoline exploded and showered the victim with flames.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.