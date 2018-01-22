Alabama SGA president arrested after crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - The president of the University of Alabama's student government association has been arrested on a drunken driving charge.

A statement from Tuscaloosa police says Jared Hunter was arrested Sunday after a wreck that happened near campus in Tuscaloosa.

The statement say the head-on crash resulted in minor injuries, and a test showed Hunter's blood-alcohol level was about double the state's limit.

He was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Hunter made news last year by becoming the first black SGA candidate to be elected president at Alabama with the support of a secretive campus group long controlled by whites.

Hunter hasn't responded to a message seeking comment.

