Some severe storms possible across parts of the Deep South

ATLANTA (AP) - Parts of the Deep South are under the threat of severe thunderstorms as a weather system moves into the region.

The national Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Alabama - along with parts of eastern Mississippi and west Georgia - in a zone that will be at marginal risk of severe storms Monday.

A line of thunderstorms was already moving through central and eastern Louisiana and western Mississippi before dawn Monday. It was heading toward Alabama.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a brief tornado, quarter-sized hail and isolated damaging wind gusts would be possible in central Alabama from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday.

The weather service said isolated to scattered storms were also possible over Georgia Monday afternoon and evening with gusty winds being the main threat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.