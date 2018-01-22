FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible today

There is a slight chance we could see some strong storms today.

We are still waiting to see how much instability will develop with this system. While gusty winds will be the primary threat, we will be closely watching it to make sure a brief, isolated tornado doesn't develop.

Forecast models show the storms entering in to our northwest counties around 9 a.m., into the I-65 corridor around noon and into our eastern counties around 2pm. Most of the storms should be out of our area by 5pm.

Highs today should make it into the mid-60s. Some light showers could follow the storms, but look for decreasing clouds overnight and lows near 40.

For the rest of the workweek expect mostly clear skies and mild temperatures with morning temperatures in the low to mid-30s and highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Saturday brings another chance of rain our way. The showers could linger through Sunday morning, mainly for our southeastern counties.

Have a great Monday, and don't forget your umbrella and also to monitor your WBRC Weather app for potential storms near you.

