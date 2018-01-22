FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible today

There is a slight chance we could see some strong storms today.More >>
There is a slight chance we could see some strong storms today.More >>
Birmingham Police confirm they're investigating a shooting that happened in the 5600 block of Monte Sano Road.More >>
Birmingham Police confirm they're investigating a shooting that happened in the 5600 block of Monte Sano Road.More >>
Authorities in Tuscaloosa announced Sunday after following up on a lead in the Emmett Kyzer cold case, they have arrested a man and charged him with murder.More >>
Authorities in Tuscaloosa announced Sunday after following up on a lead in the Emmett Kyzer cold case, they have arrested a man and charged him with murder.More >>
Severe weather is breaking out over east Texas and parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas Sunday night. This is the system that will impact our area Monday and bring a marginal risk for stronger storms.More >>
Severe weather is breaking out over east Texas and parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas Sunday night. This is the system that will impact our area Monday and bring a marginal risk for stronger storms.More >>
For Hannah Hollier and her family, the problems with Bessemer Utilities started almost from the moment they moved into their home in 2016. After a couple of months of unusually high bills, she figured out the system had switched the meters for her home water with her sprinkler system.More >>
For Hannah Hollier and her family, the problems with Bessemer Utilities started almost from the moment they moved into their home in 2016. After a couple of months of unusually high bills, she figured out the system had switched the meters for her home water with her sprinkler system.More >>